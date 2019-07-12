Bottas and Hamilton still the men to beat ahead of British GP qualifying

Haas' Romain Grosjean spun coming out of the pit-lane at the start of the session, damaging his front wing at the British Grand Prix. (1:09)

SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- On the face of it, normal service was resumed during Friday practice at Silverstone.

Two weeks after struggling with cooling issues in Austria, Mercedes returned to the top of the timesheets on Friday with its drivers split by less than a tenth of a second. The faster of the two, Valtteri Bottas, held a two tenths advantage to Ferrari, and over the long runs the gap to the red cars extended significantly to over a second.

But Friday's practice sessions for the British Grand Prix were anything but conclusive.

Gusty conditions, a new track surface and relatively low ambient temperatures meant no one hooked up a perfect lap on low fuel and fresh tyres. Bottas' fastest time was a 1:26.732, but combine the best sectors of both Mercedes drivers (Lewis Hamilton was fastest in sector one and Bottas in sectors two and three) and the theoretical fastest lap time for Mercedes drops to a 1:26.248. So even Bottas' fastest lap had somewhere in the region of 0.5s of theoretical improvement in it and Hamilton's trip across the grass at Becketts and Chapel was a very visible representation of how difficult the conditions were.

"It was really, really tricky and you might have heard Lewis on the radio talking about it," Mercedes technical director James Allison said. "The wind makes for a very snappy rear and also this new asphalt and relatively low ambient temperature means the tyre does not quite get into the window where it really singing, so it makes the car very nervous."

The resurfacing of the track, which was only finished last week, should not be underplayed. Not only is the surface brand new, super smooth and containing a high level of sticky bitumen, it has also changed the very nature of some of the corners. Parts of the track that used to be cambered to the inside to aid cornering are now cambered to the outside and teams and drivers are still getting their heads around how to tackle it.