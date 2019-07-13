Haas: Rich Energy saga doesn't hurt our image

SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will not get involved in the internal bickering at his team's title sponsor, Rich Energy, saying it does not impact his team's reputation.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Rich Energy's Twitter feed issued a statement saying the energy drink company had terminated its sponsorship deal with the American team. It was followed up by a statement from a group of Rich Energy's shareholders distancing themselves from the tweet, which they labelled as the "rogue actions" of a lone individual.

The Twitter account is understood to be under the control of the company's CEO, William Storey, although the group of shareholders say they are in the process of removing him from his role.

But in a conflicting version of events, the Twitter account claimed on Saturday that the rights to distribute the drink had been transferred to another company under the ownership of Storey. It was followed up by a tweet goading the Haas F1 team for continuing to run Rich Energy sponsorship on its cars at this weekend's British Grand Prix.