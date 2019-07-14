Vettel takes the blame for clumsy Verstappen clash

Lewis Hamilton momentarily took the lead off team-mate Valtteri Bottas before losing it again immediately on lap 5 of the British Grand Prix. (0:49)

SILVERSTONE, U.K -- Sebastian Vettel took full responsibility for his collision with Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix.

Vettel clumsily slammed into the back of the Red Bull driver at the penultimate corner, shortly after he had been overtaken for third position down the Hangar Straight. Verstappen was defending position on the left-hand side and Vettel appeared to be caught in two minds about which way he should go.

The four-time world champion locked up his brakes but was unable to avoid Verstappen's car. Both drivers continued on, with Verstappen recovering to fifth position, but it relegated Vettel to the back of the order -- he was hit with a 10-second time penalty for good measure at the end of the race.

Vettel and Verstappen crashed in one of the most entertaining races in recent F1 history. Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Vettel immediately sought Verstappen out after the race, apologising and shaking the Dutchman's hand shortly after he had parked his car.

"It was my mistake," Vettel said to media afterwards. "He passed me into Stowe and he ran a bit wide which gave me the chance to come back.

"Then I thought... it looked for a second that he was going to the right and there would be a gap on the left which I was hoping to go in for. But it didn't open and by that time it was already too late and I was too close and I crashed."

Vettel had been running well after the Safety Car period at the end of the race and said the incident was a missed opportunity.

"Today was really good, I was really happy. There were some important moments in the beginning of the race and then we benefited from the Safety Car to pass the three cars in front.

"I think it was quite tight between us and Red Bull and I think Max was a bit quicker than us today in the first stint and also in the end of the race. Probably we should have finished fourth but we didn't... I didn't, so I can't be happy with that."