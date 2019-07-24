German Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Lewis Hamilton stretched his championship lead to 39 points with his sixth victory at Silverstone. This week we turn our attention to Hockenheim.

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's German Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, July 25, 4:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, July 25, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, July 26, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, July 26, 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, July 27, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, July 27, 8:30 a.m. - ESPN

Race - Sunday, July 27, 9:05 a.m. - ESPN

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Is Formula One in a good place after all?

If you watched last month's French Grand Prix, chances are you thought Formula One had hit an all time low.

No overtaking. No action. No excitement. It was the complete opposite of what F1 had built its brand around over the years and it left many questioning where the sport is heading in the future.

Then came two of the greatest races we've seen in recent times.

First we had the Austrian Grand Prix which featured Red Bull's Max Verstappen fighting his way from seventh to first, passing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the lead in the dying laps. The drama even carried into the stewards' room after the race as the Dutchman's overtake went under the microscope before being given the all clear.

Things were even better a fortnight later in Silverstone with the most gripping race we've seen in years. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton prevailed in an epic grand prix which featured teammate battles, Safety Cars, accidents and, most importantly, wheel-to-wheel racing.

But don't get carried away, Formula One is still a mile away from being perfect. These races just paved over some of the cracks. That's not to say we won't see anymore great racing in 2019, but a major shake up of the rules and regulations for 2021 is still an absolute must.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates after winning the 2019 British Grand Prix. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Which car will suit the track?

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel may have scored pole position last time we were in Hockenheim, but don't forget Hamilton didn't take part in Q3 that day.

All signs point to a third consecutive tight qualifying session, although Mercedes should go in with the edge over the Scuderia and Red Bull. After all, they have consistently been the quickest over one lap this season.

But with extreme temperatures forecast for the weekend, it could pave the way for a surprise qualifying and race result. The rare occasions where Mercedes has struggled in recent years have all come when the mercury rises. Earlier this year we saw the Silver Arrows struggle in Austria with unusually high temperatures and we could get a repeat dose in Germany.

So while the Mercedes will suit the track, this race is far from a forgone conclusion. The Ferraris and Verstappen have a genuine shot at winning.

Renault could also be in for another strong performance. In 2018, German Nico Hulkenberg finished fifth -- his best result of the season -- and with some Renault improvement in recent races, he and teammate Daniel Ricciardo should both be eyeing points.

The stat files

15 -- The amount of wins Hamilton has scored in the past 12 months (since last year's German Grand Prix).

1:11.212s -- The fastest ever lap around Hockenheim, set by Vettel in qualifying last year.

July & August -- All 63 Formula One races that have taken place in Germany have been in either July or August.

1,391km -- Juan Manuel Fangio has led the most laps and distance in Germany.

+20 -- Since the 2018 German Grand Prix, Verstappen has outscored Vettel by 20 championship points.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has been arguably the form driver in Formula One over the last 12 months. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C2 (white), Medium C3 (yellow), Soft C4 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "Hockenheim is not a track the teams are completely familiar with. For many years it alternated with the Nurburgring, then it dropped off the calendar entirely before returning last year. Nonetheless, there's nothing about the track that is a particular surprise, with the demands and forces on the tyres being quite balanced. One exception is the Motodrom section, which is more stop-and-go, while another thing to be aware of is the camber on Turn 12 and Turn 13. Wear and degradation is generally low, so in the past we have seen quite long stints on the tyres. As we experienced last season, though, the weather is hard to predict in Hockenheim at this time of year and this could certainly be one key element in influencing strategy."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 23.5 psi, rear 19.5 psi

Weather forecast

It's been a blisteringly hot week in the south of Germany with the mercury hovering in the high 30s since Monday. On Friday, during the opening practice sessions, it will reach its peak with temperatures set to hit a sweltering 39C.

However, a cool change is expected to sweep through the region on Saturday as temperatures fall to 34C, while on Sunday it could drop to as low as 26C. Rain is also a real possibility for race day, so this is a race not to be missed.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari crashed while leading the 2018 German Grand Prix. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

It's certainly a bold prediction, but if it doesn't come now then you have to wonder if it ever will. I'm tipping Ferrari to finally get off the mark in season 2019.

Winner: Sebastian Vettel