Alfa Romeo technical director Simone Resta will leave the team at the end of this month in order to return to Ferrari.

Resta, who previously worked as Ferrari's chief designer from 2014 to 2018, joined Alfa Romeo last year when it was still known as Sauber. He oversaw a significant improvement at the Swiss team's performance but retained links with Ferrari and is now set to return to Maranello .

Simone Resta joined Alfa Romeo in 2018 from Ferrari. Octane/Action plus via Getty Images

Jan Monchaux will take over as technical director at Alfa Romeo, being promoted from his current role as head of aerodynamics.

"I want to thank Simone for his contribution to the progression of the team and I wish him all the best for his future appointments," Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur said.

"As for Jan, I am delighted to have him step up to the role of technical director. He has done a brilliant job so far and I am confident he will be able to lead our technical group as the team continues its upward journey."

The role of technical director at Ferrari has been vacant since Mattia Binotto was promoted to team principal over the winter. Binotto has made clear that he has the technical support he needs back at Maranello, but Resta's return will see the team bolster its engineering team ahead of the publication of major changes to F1's technical regulations for 2021.