Australian GP to remain in F1 until 2025

The Australian Grand Prix has extended its race contract for a further two years, keeping the race in Melbourne until at least 2025.

It has become F1's traditional season opener, hosting the first race of the season every year since 1996 apart from 2006 and 2010.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation already had a deal in place to keep the race until 2023 but has now extended it through to the end of the 2025 season. In recent years, stories circulated that the race could move to either Sydney or Adelaide, but the new deal ensures it will remain in Melbourne.

"We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with the city of Melbourne, which will now host the Formula One Australian Grand Prix until at least 2025," F1 CEO Chase Carey said.

"The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success for the capital of Victoria, for Australia and indeed around the world, proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula One.

"Working along with our partner, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we plan to make the Australian Grand Prix even more exciting and spectacular, as a sporting event and as a form of entertainment.

"Today's announcement follows on from last week's, relating to the British Grand Prix and is proof that more and more promoters are sharing our long-term vision for the future of Formula One. We cannot wait to be back in Melbourne, from 12 to 15 March next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this race being held there and continuing a relationship which will also allow us to celebrate at least 30 years in the city in 2025."

Formula One has already confirmed the date of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix as March 15, but has yet to release a full calendar for next year. The Vietnamese Grand Prix is due to join the calendar in April and, although tickets have gone on sale, the precise date had not been released.

The Dutch Grand Prix will return to the F1 calendar in May, but question marks remain over the Spanish, German and Mexican Grands Prix, which are all out of contract at the end of the year.

Silverstone recently signed a five-year deal to keep the British Grand Prix on the calendar, while Monza has agreed commercial terms to extend its deal to host the Italian Grand Prix beyond the end of this season.