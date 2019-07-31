Hungarian Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Max Verstappen was in a class of his own last weekend in Hockenheim. Can he make it three wins from the last four races this weekend in Hungary?

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, August 2, 4:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, August 2, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, August 3, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, August 3, 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, August 4, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, August 4, 8:30 a.m. - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, August 4, 9:05 a.m. - ESPN2

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Will Pierre Gasly see the year out at Red Bull?

Before last weekend's German Grand Prix, you'd think Pierre Gasly was reasonably safe at Red Bull.

There's no doubt he has been struggling enormously in season 2019, but there just didn't seem to be a driver who would be a logical mid-season replacement for him.

Then came one of the all-time great performances from Daniil Kvyat and the future around Gasly at Red Bull has suddenly been thrown into disarray. Kvyat's sensational drive from 14th on the grid to third at the flag has to have the senior figures at Red Bull reconsidering how the team's driver line-up should look going forward.

Most drivers are going to appear quite average when compared to Max Verstappen, and it's certainly no exception with Gasly. This season, Verstappen has out-scored him 162-55 and only twice from 22 competitive sessions has the Frenchman been able to get the better of him. Even still, both of those came in situations where Verstappen was hindered by something out of his control.

If Kvyat is to earn the promotion to Red Bull, which would be remarkable considering he was dumped from the team not much longer than 24 months ago, Gasly would almost certainly drop back to Toro Rosso and his Formula One career would be on life support.

Will it happen before we return from the summer break? If he can't produce much in Hungary, then it's looking very possible.

Which car will suit the track?

No surprises here. Mercedes will once again go into the weekend as the favourite. The Silver Arrows have had the advantage over the field all year in the high-speed corners and there's plenty of them in Hungary.

Last year, Hamilton scored pole position and was a staggering 0.528s quicker than the next non-Mercedes car. The five-time world champion was also untouchable in the race, streaking clear at the front to win by over 17 seconds.

The great battle this weekend looks like it might be between Ferrari and Red Bull, or Ferrari and Verstappen. Both cars appear evenly matched and we could be set for another tight and tense qualifying session.

Down the grid, keep an eye on Toro Rosso. In 2018, both cars made Q3 at the Hungaroring and, coming off one of their greatest weekends in Formula One, the team will be full of confidence.

The stat files

6 -- Hamilton holds the record for the most wins at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

45.45% -- The chance of winning the race after scoring pole position in Hungary.

10 -- The top 10 finishers last weekend in Germany represented 10 different countries.

2006 -- The first wet weather Hungarian Grand Prix. Jenson Button won from 14th on the grid.

Max Verstappen -- Is the only driver to finish every 2019 race inside the top five.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull celebrates with team boss Christian Horner after winning the 2019 German Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C2 (white), Medium C3 (yellow), Soft C4 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "Hungary marks the final grand prix before the traditional summer break, and it's a very challenging race to end the first part of the season with: both physically and strategically. Overtaking is tricky with a narrow racing line -- there is a risk of sliding if you get off it -- so track position is key, and the strategy needs to ensure this. The Hungaroring is the sort of place that can cause a surprise, though, with the right strategy and a car that handles well, as we have seen a few times in the past. Last year, with the same tyre nomination as this year, we saw quite a few different race strategies following a rain-affected qualifying: hopefully we will have the same sort of tactical variety again this weekend."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 20.0 psi, rear 17.0 psi

Weather forecast

Some drivers might not want to see rain ever again after last weekend's race, but we're almost certainly going to see more during Friday practice in Hungary.

However, it is expected to clear up ahead of qualifying and race day. No rain is forecast on Saturday and Sunday, just overcast skies and a top of 26C.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

The stats say there's one man who almost always bounces back after a poor outing. Expect him to win this weekend in Hungary.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton