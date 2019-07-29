Renault Team truck crashes in Hungary

A Renault Team truck has crashed on the way to next weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The truck came off the M1 motorway near the city of Gyor Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim.

Renault said the driver of the truck had not suffered any serious injuries but had been taken to hospital for further assessment.

"A Renault F1 Team truck was involved in an accident on the M1 in Hungary near Gyor," a statement from Renault said.

"The driver, who was driving within the respected regulations, was extracted from the vehicle. He is conscious and has not suffered serious injury. He has been transported to hospital in Hungary for further checks. No other vehicles were involved in the incident."

Renault have endured a disappointing season in Formula One and sit sixth in the Constructor Standings with 39 points.

Daniel Ricciardo has picked up 22 points from 11 races in 2019, with Nico Hulkenberg providing an additional 17 points.