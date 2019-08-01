Perez closing in on new Racing Point deal

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Mexico's Sergio Perez is confident of securing a new long-term deal to keep him at Racing Point beyond 2019.

Perez has been at the team since 2014, when it was called Force India. He played a key role in the process which saw the team saved from the brink of closure last year before being taken over by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, father of Perez's teammate Lance.

"I think things are settling down, my priority will be to continue with the team," Perez said when asked about his intentions. "[The deal is] not done yet. We are finalising it.

"But you know in Formula One until it's done it's never done. As I see very good prospects for the future so I look forward to it."

Perez has scored five podiums over the past five seasons with the team and sees an opportunity for Racing Point to become a regular contender now it has new ownership on the eve of the sweeping regulation changes being planned for 2021.

"I think now the prospect and the ambitions of the team is very good, I think it will be very good to get a long term deal here because I see that the team is going forwards. I think it works both ways well, and we ideally would like to commit for a long-term deal, so hopefully we can work out the terms and everything."

When asked if 2021 was a chance for the team to move to the front end of the grid, he said: "I think so. When you look around it's definitely a good place to be.

"I've been very long with the team. I remember what a weekend I had last year and the administration process, I had all that here last year, so to come back here after one year and see where the team is and where the team is heading to, I feel very proud of that. I definitely haven't finished business, although I've been a long time with the team, I see more to come."