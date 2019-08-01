        <
        >

          Lewis explains 'retire the car' radio message

          play
          Leclerc crashes out, before Hamilton loses lead in dramatic 90 seconds (1:51)

          Ferrari's Charles Leclerc race ended early as he ran wide into the barriers, whilst Lewis Hamilton dropped to fifth after a broken front wing. (1:51)

          1:53 PM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Lewis Hamilton said his desire to retire from the closing stages of the German Grand Prix came from a conservative mindset over the longevity of his Mercedes engines.

          Having led the opening stages, Hamilton plummeted down the order midway through the chaotic race last Sunday after two spins, a 50-second pit-stop and a penalty he had to serve. He eventually finished 11th on the road, but post-race penalties for both Alfa Romeo drivers promoted him to ninth position and two points -- that result is provisional pending an appeal.

          A radio message which emerged after the race revealed Hamilton had told Mercedes "retire the car" car ahead of what turned out to be his final pit-stop, while he was running 12th. The British driver had just spun out and damaged his tyres after narrowly missing the wall at Turn 1 -- his teammate Valtteri Bottas was not so lucky, as he retired after hitting the same wall a few laps later.

          Hamilton's focus on those last laps was avoiding a further setback for his No. 44 car.

          "For one I was not feeling great, but mostly I was thinking I'm running dead last and I had calculated the chances of us scoring points," Hamilton said ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. "Then I was thinking how many races have I got to do on this engine? Could I save 15 laps of mileage on this engine? Could I save the gearbox? All those kind of things.

          "But that is the way I am always thinking. Even in practice, if they say you can do 23 laps, I will do 20. I am still cautious."

          Hamilton had been feeling unwell ahead of the weekend -- Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Ocon had been prepped to step into the car ahead of qualifying as a precaution on Saturday. Hamilton posted a message to Instagram on Thursday morning saying: "I'm in much better shape coming into the weekend, hoping to be 100% by the weekend... crunch time, let's go!"

          He elaborated further in the afternoon, saying: "I still feel like I need a bit more rest. I have been fighting off some bug but I feel like I am in much better fighting shape for the weekend. "I cannot tell you how good that feels. I am looking forward to getting back in the car and that is completely different to how I was feeling last weekend."

          Hamilton's championship lead over teammate Bottas is now 41 points after 12 of the 21 races set to run.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices