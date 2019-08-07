Mexican Grand Prix set to announce new contract

Lewis Hamilton reflects on a spectacular win in Hungary after chasing down Red Bull's Max Verstappen to finish top of the podium. (1:43)

The mayor of Mexico City has revealed the Mexican Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar beyond 2019, with details of the new contract due to be announced on Thursday.

The Mexican Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2015 and October's race in Mexico City will be the last of the original five-year deal. A renewal was uncertain at the start of the year after public funding was withdrawn from the race, but the grand prix is now set to form part of a 22-race calendar in 2020.

A tweet on Wednesday featuring a video from Mexico City's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed the news.

¡La Ciudad de México seguirá de #F1ESTA! Gracias por ser la mejor afición del planeta. 👏🇲🇽🏎

Mantente muy atento mañana a nuestras redes sociales para conocer todos los detalles.#F1ESTA #CDMX #F1 https://t.co/CGRm2S2mTh — Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) August 7, 2019

"Mexico City will continue to #F1ESTA!" read a tweet from the organisers. "Thank you for being the best fans on the planet. Stay tuned tomorrow to our social networks to know all the details."

Mexico was one of five races with a contract set to expire at the end of the year, alongside Great Britain, Spain, Germany and Italy.

Only Silverstone has announced a new deal so far, but new contracts with Spain and Italy are expected to follow Mexico's announcement on Thursday.

Germany is due to drop off the calendar next year, but the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort will make a return in May along with an all-new race in Vietnam in April.

Teams agreed to expand the calendar from 21 races to 22 after a meeting on Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix.