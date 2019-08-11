Chadwick wins inaugural W Series championship

Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series championship Sunday, with her fourth-place finish in the series finale at Brands Hatch proving enough to secure the title.

With Alice Powell crossing the finish line first in Kent for her maiden win in the six-race series, Chadwick needed to finish fourth to be crowned champion following victories in Hockenheim and Misano, as well as podium finishes at every other race.

The 21-year-old did just what was required at her home circuit to go down in history as the winner of the first ever all-women's championship, earning £410,000 in prize money in the process.

Chadwick, who is a development driver for Williams, became the first woman to win a Formula Three race last year and continues to chase a spot in Formula One.

Beitske Visser was the Brit's chief rival in the title fight, but a third-place finish at Brands Hatch saw her end the season 10 points behind Chadwick. Meanwhile, Finnish driver Emma Kimilainen finished second Sunday.