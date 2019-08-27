        <
          Albon, Gasly arrive at Red Bull, Toro Rosso for new jobs

          2:36 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly have been adjusting to their new surroundings after Red Bull's decision to swap them between teams earlier this month.

          Albon has been elevated from junior team Toro Rosso after just 12 races of his rookie season, with the out-of-form Gasly returning to the Italian outfit he started his F1 career with. Gasly had a baptism by fire at Red Bull and struggled to get close to Max Verstappen, who has driven to two stunning race victories and a handful of podiums.

          The news was confirmed several days into the summer break, but both men were given until after their holidays to arrive at their respective new headquarters. They will make their first appearances since the switch at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

          Albon has been at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory this week, something he has documented on social media.

          Thai driver Albon has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks in recent times. He was originally dropped from Red Bull's driver programme but earned himself a reprieve with an impressive Formula 2 campaign. He finished behind George Russell and Lando Norris, who also both earned elevation to F1 this season.

          Albon said he felt ready for the challenge of being dropped in the deep end at Red Bull.

          Meanwhile, Gasly returned to Toro Rosso's base in Faenza, Italy, for the same of his own. Gasly has not been dropped from the Red Bull programme and it is hoped time away from the pressure-cooker at the front of the grid can help him find good form.

          Red Bull is using Albon's promotion to evaluate whether he is the man to partner Verstappen for good in 2020 -- the other of its drivers in F1, Daniil Kvyat, is a known quantity to management after racing for Red Bull's senior team for a season and a bit in 2015 and early 2016. It is believed all three men will be in the running for consideration, although a strong campaign from Albon would bolster his chances of keeping the seat beyond this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

