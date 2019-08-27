Albon, Gasly arrive at Red Bull, Toro Rosso for new jobs

Nate Saunders explains why all eyes will be on Ferrari as Formula 1 returns at the Belgian Grand Prix. (1:29)

Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly have been adjusting to their new surroundings after Red Bull's decision to swap them between teams earlier this month.

Albon has been elevated from junior team Toro Rosso after just 12 races of his rookie season, with the out-of-form Gasly returning to the Italian outfit he started his F1 career with. Gasly had a baptism by fire at Red Bull and struggled to get close to Max Verstappen, who has driven to two stunning race victories and a handful of podiums.

The news was confirmed several days into the summer break, but both men were given until after their holidays to arrive at their respective new headquarters. They will make their first appearances since the switch at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Albon has been at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory this week, something he has documented on social media.