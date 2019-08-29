Ocon to replace Hulkenberg at Renault in 2020

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Esteban Ocon will make a return to Formula One in 2020 as Nico Hulkenberg's replacement at Renault.

Shortly after Valtteri Bottas' new Mercedes deal was confirmed on Thursday, another piece of the jigsaw for next year fell into place as Renault confirmed the French driver would be joining the team on a two-year deal. Ocon had been in the running to replace Bottas but team boss Toto Wolff did what he was unable to do this time last year and secure him a place elsewhere on the grid.

The highly-rated Ocon beat junior rival Max Verstappen to the European Formula 3 championship in 2014 before claiming the GP3 championship the following year. He made his F1 debut for the now-defunct Manor team in 2016 before spending two seasons at Force India (now Racing Point). He made headlines late last year when he punted Verstappen out of the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix while he was being lapped.

After a year on the sidelines, Esteban Ocon will return to Formula One with Renault in 2020 TAMAS KOVACS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Despite being considered one of F1's brightest young talents, the Mercedes junior missed out on a spot on this year's grid due in unfortunate circumstances. He now joins Renault on a two-year deal, meaning he will stay with the team for the big regulation change coming into force for 2021 -- Renault has frequently named that season as the one it targets for a return to the front of the grid. He will be partnered with one of the grid's premier talents, Daniel Ricciardo, for his debut season with the team.

The move makes obvious sense for Renault. As well as adding one of the grid's rising stars alongside its big-name signing, in Ocon the team adds a French driver back on to its roster. Romain Grosjean was the last home-grown star to drive for the French manufacturer, doing so in 2009.

Hulkenberg's immediate future is now up in the air. The German, who has the unenviable record of the most race starts without a podium finish, has never lived up to the lofty expectations that accompanied him when he arrived in F1. There are many in the paddock who believe he has never had the car to showcase his true talent and as such the former Le Mans 24 Hours winner is likely remain a hot commodity for midfield teams.

Even before Thursday's announcement, there had been rumours in the paddock of Hulkenberg replacing Romain Grosjean at Haas for 2020. There was also talk of Hulkenberg spearheading Porsche's imminent entry into Formula E.

More to follow...