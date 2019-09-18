Singapore Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Back-to-back wins in Belgium and Italy for Charles Leclerc has him the unofficial Ferrari No. 1, but what about the out-of-sorts Sebastian Vettel who looks a shadow of the driver who once won four consecutive world titles.

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's Singapore Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, September 20, 4:25 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, September 20, 8:25 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 21, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, September 22, 6:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, September 22, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, September 22, 8:05 a.m. - ESPN2

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Is it time for Sebastian Vettel to retire?

When you consider everything that's happened in 2019, it's looming as Sebastian Vettel's worst year in Formula One.

The four-time world champion has been disappointing, frustrating and, at times, simply embarrassing.

Vettel has failed to win a race throughout the first 14 events of the season and heading to Marina Bay actually sits 13 points adrift of 21-year-old teammate Charles Leclerc, who himself is looking for a third straight win this weekend.

Right now Vettel's on track for his equal-worst champion finish since 2008, and that's in a Ferrari which had realistic championship aspirations at the beginning of the year.

But it's been the slew of errors which has been the biggest disappointment. Time and time again he seems to make mistakes we just didn't see from him in the early part of this decade.

The question many will be pondering as the season draws to a close is whether or not Vettel decides to remain in the sport. He is contracted until the end of 2020, but he could pull the pin for next year or the following season if an agreement is reached between himself and Ferrari.

Should he stay or should he go? That really is the question.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has been outscored by teammate Charles Leclerc in 2019. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Which car will suit the track?

While Mercedes and Ferrari will once again be strong, Red Bull will have a great chance of winning in Singapore.

The Milton Keynes-based team has always enjoyed the tight, street circuit combined with the humid conditions at Marina Bay and with Max Verstappen behind the wheel, a victory is never out of the question.

Down the grid, expect another tight battle between McLaren and Renault. Both teams have had their share of relative success in Singapore and it should be set to continue when cars hit the track in 2019.

The stat files

3 -- Only Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have won the Singapore Grand Prix.

Williams -- The only team not to have a single retirement in 2019.

70% -- Race laps in Singapore led by either Hamilton or Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo -- The Australian has the most podiums at Marina Bay (4) without ever winning the race.

60C -- Cockpit temperatures in Singapore can reach extreme temperatures during the race.

Daniel Ricciardo has finished on the Singapore podium four times. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C3 (white), Medium C4 (yellow), Soft C5 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "It's hard to think of a bigger contrast to Monza than Singapore, so the teams will have a significant reset as we head into the final long-haul leg of the season. The unique challenges of Singapore are quite well known to them though, so they will have a good idea what to expect as they dial themselves into the track on Friday. We've seen in the past that there is scope to vary the strategy, and with overtaking quite tricky at Marina Bay, teams will be carefully assessing the ways in which they could potentially take advantage of strategy to move up the order - especially considering the very high likelihood of safety cars there, which can change the complexion of a race. It is going to be interesting to see if anyone tries to qualify on the medium rather than the soft, to add flexibility to the strategy, given all the variables. There are some quite different tyre choices among the drivers, so we might see some alternative approaches."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 19.0 psi, rear 16.5 psi

Weather forecast

As always in Singapore, the forecast shows high heat and extreme humidity. From Friday through to Sunday the mercury will hover between 28-33C with just a touch of cloud cover.

The near two-hour long race at Marina Bay is basically a marathon for drivers who sweat out up to four litres of fluid during the grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates after winning the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix. Lars Baron/Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

He's had two disappointing outings in succession, but I'm backing him to bounce back in a big way at a track which will suit the Red Bull.

Winner: Max Verstappen