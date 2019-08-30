F1 wants to test qualifying sprint races during 2020 season

Nate Saunders explains why all eyes will be on Ferrari as Formula 1 returns at the Belgian Grand Prix. (1:29)

Formula One is considering carrying out tests on the current race weekend format during the 2020 season, including a Saturday qualifying race.

The existing format to every grand prix weekend has come under scrutiny in recent weeks -- currently every one follows the same format, with two practice sessions on a Friday (Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix), another practice ahead of qualifying on Saturday before the race on Sunday.

Critics say this could be spiced up and modernised, with some other categories in racing setting its grids by a shorter 'sprint' race, which often starts with cars in reverse order of championship standings.

Next season will see F1 in something of a limbo period -- a massive overhaul of the sporting and technical regulations will follow in 2021, which will be published in full later this year. F1 racing chief Ross Brawn, who is keen to improve the on-track spectacle where possible, thinks this opens up the opportunity to be experimental with the format.

"I'd like to see in '20 for us to try a few things," Brawn told Sky Sports on Friday. "I think in '20 we've got a stable platform in terms of the cars, things aren't changing that much and I think that '20 could be a good opportunity perhaps for one or two races to try some variations.

"I don't see any other way that we logically progress the race format. I think the basic race format is good but would a sprint race be interesting, or would some changes to qualifying be interesting.

"I think the teams are up for doing some variations during a Saturday to see if we can tough on a better solution."

Testing of the current race weekend format could include a Saturday qualifying race. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images

Brawn also wants serious thought to be given to the current length of a race weekend, suggesting he was thinking of ways to change what happens on a Friday.

"We want the cars to run on a Friday but is there a way of shortening the weekend from an operational point of view for the teams, because they all turn up on a Tuesday, or even a Monday to get ready," he added.

"We remember when you would turn up on a Thursday afternoon and everyone would get there, put the cars in the garage, and go racing. Now they turn up two or three days earlier because they want to get everything ready.

"I think Fridays are important for the promoters, it starts the weekend off but could we have two sessions on a Friday afternoon for instance? Maybe slightly shorter sessions, and then that means the teams can prepare on a Friday morning."

With an unprecedented 22 races set to take place in 2020, F1's smaller teams are wary of anything which might escalate costs further. Haas boss Guenther Steiner pointed out that an extra race on a Saturday would mean teams would need more spare parts across a year.

"That costs more money because you need more spare parts, as you have two races a weekend. You need more MGU-K [engine componenets] because they can break, so we need to consider all this stuff."

He added: "What we need to look at is that, by changing the format, the costs don't go up. If we change the format and it costs a lot more, because you do everything different, there is a point that is not sustainable."