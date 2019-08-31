Formula 2 race cancelled after horrific crash

The Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps was cancelled after just two laps following a high-speed crash involving multiple cars.

American driver Juan Manuel Correa and Renault development driver Anthoine Hubert were left with the most damage. Giuliano Alesi and Ralph Boschung's cars both returned to the pits with a puncture, while Marino Sato walked back to the paddock after being involved in it.

Medical crews arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. Fan videos from the circuit showed Hubert losing control of his car on the exit of Raidillon and being collected by Correa at full-speed at one of the fastest corners on a racing circuit in the world.

TV cameras quickly cut away from the scene, and no replays were shown. The race was immediately red-flagged and, once the other cars had returned to the pits, it was soon confirmed the race would not restart.

Correa was born in Ecuador but moved to Miami aged 9. He races under the American flag. The 20-year-old is part of the Sauber junior programme and just last month tested a 2013 F1 car in a test arranged by Alfa Romeo.

Frenchman Hubert, who won the GP3 championship in 2019, has won two races in F2 last year. He was picked up by Renault's development programme last year and named a full member of the academy this season.

There has not been an update on the medical condition of either Correa or Hubert.

*This report will be updated*