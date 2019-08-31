Hamilton leads tributes to Hubert from motor racing world

The Formula One and motorsport community has paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert and expressed sadness at the news of his death during Saturday's Formula 2 feature race in Belgium.

Hubert, 22, died from injuries sustained in an accident on the second lap of the race after losing control of his car at the high-speed Raidillon corner. His BWT Arden car hit the barrier before bouncing back into the path of Juan Manuel Correa's car, resulting in a second high-speed impact.

Hubert was one of the up and coming young talents in motor racing. The reigning GP3 champion was a development driver for the Renault F1 driver -- he stepped up to F1's feeder series this season and had claimed two victories in an impressive rookie campaign.

Following Saturday's news, it been confirmed that the F2 sprint race due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled.

Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP

After the news of his death was confirmed by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, teams and drivers took to social media to pay tribute to Hubert.

Reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton used Instagram stories to post the following message: "This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.

In a separate post, he added: "If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe you're hugely mistake.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it's not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.

"Anthoine is a Hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

Anthoine Hubert

Renault also released a statement, saying it was "devastated to have lost one of its brightest young talents".

Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul said: "Our thoughts are with Anthoine's friends and family at this tragic time. Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy.

"He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory."

A list of messages from drivers and teams can be found below.

We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert's tragic passing



All our thoughts are with his family and friends



He will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/IJtA9hyJNw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2019

A tragic loss. The thoughts of all of us go to the family of Anthoine Hubert at this time of great shock and sadness. pic.twitter.com/NGVLdsDDbh — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 31, 2019

Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today's F2 race. rest in peace Champion 🙏🏽😢 https://t.co/adDUDPeakI — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 31, 2019

incredibly sad news. RIP Anthoine. my thoughts are with your family and friends. also praying that Juan-Manuel gets through ok now 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lH6RmxIctY — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 31, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Can't believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine pic.twitter.com/ud5U7k4UAQ — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

I can not believe it. RIP my friend ❤ pic.twitter.com/vuiWBSMuPV — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2019

Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert's family following this evening's tragic news. Our thoughts go out to them as well as Arden, Renault and the FIA F2 community at this time. — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 31, 2019

No words. My deepest condolences to Anthoine's family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GFg1wHfcRD — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 31, 2019

This day has gone from peak to low. Absolutely speechless by the death of Anthoine Hubert. Thoughts are with him and his loved ones. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/N2Do65yi8v — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) August 31, 2019

Awful, terrible news. All my thoughts with his family and friends. Rest in peace https://t.co/rRiDGGFP2b — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) August 31, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to Hubert's family, friends and team. It is never easy to lose someone in the racing community. — Santino Ferrucci (@SantinoFerrucci) August 31, 2019

The entire Mercedes family sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and his Arden and Renault teams on this tragic day. — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2019

It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing learns of the passing of Anthoine Hubert in today's Formula 2 race. The team sends its heartfelt condolences to Anthoine's family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community. pic.twitter.com/pfhRS7fBbO — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 31, 2019

Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert.



Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019

Statement, Franz Tost: "Sadly today, motorsport has experienced a tragic loss with the passing of Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert. This is a terribly sad moment for the entire motorsport community. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TKxE0Bb3F3 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) August 31, 2019

"On behalf of Scuderia Toro Rosso, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends at such a difficult time. Our thoughts are also with Juan Manuel Correa in the hope that he makes a full recovery." (2/2) — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) August 31, 2019

Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert's family following this evening's tragic news. Our thoughts go out to them as well as Arden, Renault and the FIA F2 community at this time. — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 31, 2019

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Anthoine Hubert. On behalf of the Honda Motor Company, I offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends."



- Toyoharu Tanabe pic.twitter.com/fFhDJvPUyF — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) August 31, 2019

From everyone at ROKiT Williams Racing, our thoughts and prayers go out to the colleagues, friends and family of Anthoine Hubert following the tragic news in Spa today. — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) August 31, 2019