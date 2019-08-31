        <
          Hamilton leads tributes to Hubert from motor racing world

          2:42 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Formula One and motorsport community has paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert and expressed sadness at the news of his death during Saturday's Formula 2 feature race in Belgium.

          Hubert, 22, died from injuries sustained in an accident on the second lap of the race after losing control of his car at the high-speed Raidillon corner. His BWT Arden car hit the barrier before bouncing back into the path of Juan Manuel Correa's car, resulting in a second high-speed impact.

          Hubert was one of the up and coming young talents in motor racing. The reigning GP3 champion was a development driver for the Renault F1 driver -- he stepped up to F1's feeder series this season and had claimed two victories in an impressive rookie campaign.

          Following Saturday's news, it been confirmed that the F2 sprint race due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled.

          After the news of his death was confirmed by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, teams and drivers took to social media to pay tribute to Hubert.

          Reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton used Instagram stories to post the following message: "This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.

          In a separate post, he added: "If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe you're hugely mistake.

          "All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it's not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.

          "Anthoine is a Hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

          Renault also released a statement, saying it was "devastated to have lost one of its brightest young talents".

          Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul said: "Our thoughts are with Anthoine's friends and family at this tragic time. Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy.

          "He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory."

          A list of messages from drivers and teams can be found below.

