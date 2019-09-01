F2 driver Correa has leg fractures, minor spinal injury

French driver Anthoine Hubert died after sustaining injuries in a violent crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. (1:02)

American Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa is in a stable condition following surgery, having suffered fractured legs and a minor spinal injury.

Correa's car was involved in the crash which claimed the life of fellow F2 driver Anthoine Hubert in Saturday afternoon's feature race at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Hubert had lost control of his BWT Arden car on the exit of the fearsome Eau Rouge corner came back on to the track sideways, right into the path of Correa, who's car was traveling in excess of 200 km/h.

The resulting collision split Hubert's car in two and left Correa's car upside down. Correa, a member of the Sauber Junior Team, was taken by helicopter to CHU Liège hospital, where he underwent surgery -- according to a statement from the Sauber Junior Team on Sunday morning, he remained conscious the entire time until his admission to the operating room. He is resting in intensive care.

EPA/Sergio Barrenechea

Just before 7 p.m. local time it was confirmed Hubert had succumbed to his injuries at the circuit. Tributes to the Frenchman, a member of Renault's young driver programme, have flooded in from across the motor racing world.

A third driver, Giuliano Alesi, was involved but was unharmed after his car came to a halt without a rear wing and a punctured rear tyre.

Correa was born in Ecuador but races under the American flag -- he moved to Miami when he was 10. Sauber's F1 team, now rebranded Alfa Romeo, organised a test of a 2013 F1 car just seven days before the crash in Belgium.

The F2 feature race was initially red-flagged before being cancelled completely. The F2 sprint race scheduled to take place on Sunday has been also been cancelled.