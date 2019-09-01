SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Formula One will hold a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who died racing in Formula 2 on Saturday.

Hubert succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on the second lap of the Formula 2 feature, which took place after F1 qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's Formula 2 sprint race was cancelled out of respect for Hubert and a minute's silence was also held ahead of the Formula 3 race, which was rescheduled to the slot previously held for F2's sprint race.

Several names from the F1 paddock attended the F3 memorial, including Hubert's good friend Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. Hubert's mother and brother stood at the front of the grid holding Anthoine's helmet during the silent period.

Anthoine Hubert's brother and mother observe a minute's silence for him ahead of Sunday's F3 race at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Getty

Charles Leclerc consoles Anthoine Hubert's mother during a tribute to the French driver on Sunday. STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Formula One will hold a minute's silence on the grid at 14:53 ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix race start at 15:10. Other tributes have included a number of banners around the entrance to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and paddock area paying tribute to Hubert as well as stickers on cars.

On Sunday morning, marshals and emergency workers carried out their own tribute, lining the section of track where Hubert crashed as ambulances drove two by two past the scene of the accident.

Hubert was the first driver to die from injuries sustained at a grand prix weekend since Jules Bianchi, who suffered severe head injuries at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and died in July 2015.