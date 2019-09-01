Perez under investigation for Albon incident

Sergio Perez's sixth place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix is under investigation after he pushed Alex Albon towards the grass on the run down to Les Combes on the final lap.

Albon took the position, but threw up dust and grass as he used his Drag Reduction System (DRS) overtaking aid to pass the Racing Point car for fifth place. The two had just gained a position at the start of the final lap after Lando Norris retired with a suspected engine problem just after crossing the line.

After the race, the stewards confirmed the incident between Albon and Perez was under investigation giving the reason: "Alleged forcing another driver off the track between turn 4 and turn 5 by car 11 on car 23."

Albon, who was making his debut for Red Bull after joining the team in place of Pierre Gasly over the summer break, started the race from 17th on the grid and worked his way up to fifth by the finish.