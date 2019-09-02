FIA launches investigation into fatal Hubert crash

Charles Leclerc dedicated his first Grand Prix win in F1 to F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died tragically in a horror crash the day before at Spa. (0:34)

Motor racing's governing body, the FIA, has launched an investigation into the accident which killed Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert on Saturday.

Hubert died after being hit by another driver at high-speed after losing control of his car at the fearsome Raidillon corner at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The other driver, American Juan Manuel Correa, remains in intensive care after suffered leg fractures and a minor spinal injury.

The incident led to the cancellation of both F2 races scheduled for the weekend - Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix went ahead but only after a minute's silence was held for Hubert before the start. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went on to win that event and dedicate the win to Hubert.

There has been no information released about the accident yet but FIA race director Michael Masi said the investigation is ongoing.

"There is an investigation that started [Friday], and it will go from here," Masi said. "The FIA with our technical department, our safety department, and all of the various departments in the FIA commenced an investigation immediately.

"The FIA, together with the RACB [Royal Automobile Club of Belgium], will work together with the authorities, and we will go from there."

Masi says the investigation will be comprehensive, which is common practice for any incident of that nature.

"We will go through the process of conducting a full and complete investigation, as the FIA does with all serious incidents. It doesn't matter if it is circuit racing, rallying, whatever it might be. It will be all aspects of the incident."

The incident occurred after Hubert lost control of his car on a tarmac run-off area. After hitting a tyre wall he came back onto the race circuit into cars at racing speed.

Masi denied the suggestion that a tarmac run-off area encourages a driver to keep the power down after going off the circuit.

"I don't think it is a worry for the future. I think it is one of those where you need to look at every single circuit and every single circumstance on its own.

"That one [at Raidillon], it is not a bad run-off. It is actually the pit exit road for the other pit-lane, so I don't think you can generalise like that."