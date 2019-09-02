Charles Leclerc dedicated his first Grand Prix win in F1 to F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died tragically in a horror crash the day before at Spa. (0:34)

The family of American driver Juan Manuel Correa say he is aware of the outcome of the accident which claimed the life of fellow F2 competitor Anthoine Hubert and that he faces a "lengthy" spell of rehabilitation for the injuries he sustained.

Correa suffered leg fractures and a minor spinal injury after colliding with the BWT Arden car of Anthoine Hubert on the second lap of F2's feature race at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday. Hubert had lost control of his car at the blind, high-speed Raidillon corner and drifted back on to the racing line.

The incident split Hubert's car in two, while Correa's came to a stop upside down. Hubert was pronounced dead at the circuit's medical centre later that evening, while Correa was taken to CHU Liège hospital. He successfully underwent surgery on Sunday morning and has remained in intensive car since.

On Monday, Correa's family released a statement.

It said: "Juan Manuel will remain in intensive care for at least another 24 hours to ensure that his condition can continue to be monitored by his surgical team. His parents are at his bedside can confirm that he is fully aware of the events that happened at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday and are providing support and comfort to their son who is completely overwhelmed with sadness. Juan Manuel sends his well wishes and prayers to Anthoine Hubert and family."

Juan Manuel Correa suffered fractured legs and a minor spinal injury. EPA/Sergio Barrenechea

The statement went on to say doctors will determine when Correa can be transferred to the U.S. to continue "a very lengthy rehabilitation program."

Correa was born in Ecuador but moved to Miami aged 10. He races under the American flag.

He was signed as a member of the Sauber Junior Team this year and as a result the Swiss company's F1 team, now rebranded Alfa Romeo, organised a test of a 2013 F1 car just seven days before the accident in Belgium.