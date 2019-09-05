Italian GP diary: Verstappen says Rosberg has never been credible as a driver or pundit

ESPN's F1 editor Laurence Edmondson takes a closer look at the heavily-banked oval section of the Monza GP track. (1:41)

MONZA, Italy -- The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this here we try to bring you some of the news stories you might otherwise miss ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The new Jacques Villeneuve?

Max Verstappen and Nico Rosberg probably won't be buying each other a Christmas card later this year. Verstappen is unimpressed with the latest opinions of the 2016 world champion, who has launched a podcast and video blog since retiring on the back of his title-winning season in 2016.

Rosberg blamed the Dutchman for his early collision with Kimi Raikkonen at the Belgian Grand Prix last week.Rosberg made headlines after that race when he said Sebastian Vettel had looked like Ferrari's most famous number two driver, Rubens Barrichello, at Spa-Francorchamps when he moved over to let Charles Leclerc through.

Verstappen thinks Rosberg has turned into another one-time F1 champion -- Jacques Villeneuve, who won the 1997 crown, has made a career since retiring from racing by making outspoken comments.

"I don't really care what [Rosberg] says in his podcast," Verstappen told Dutch media. "I think he is the new Jacques Villeneuve.

"Villeneuve has changed quite a bit, but it seems that Rosberg now and again wants to give a contrary opinion.

"But I really don't care what he says on his channels anyway. He does it very often. At the beginning of this year he even called me a narcissist. That is very extreme."

Nico Rosberg is not the most popular of pundits in the F1 world...

Verstappen was less than complimentary of Rosberg's driving skill, suggesting the German is simply desperate for attention now he has quit racing for good.

"Nico has never been credible, even as a driver. It's his problem. He has no charisma and can't get a job. I don't know what he wants, more viewers? Money? He should have kept driving to earn a lot more."

A man has no name

On the topic of Villeneuve, the Canadian driver didn't escape without his own criticism this week either. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton just went about it in a slightly less obvious way.

During his time in the TV media pen Hamilton was asked about comments made by Villeneuve, in which he said young driver's today don't appreciate the danger of racing as they've all grown up racing online and in simulators. The Mercedes driver was quick to dismiss such a suggestion.

"I don't really agree with a lot of opinions from that individual," Hamilton said. "I personally don't listen to that indivdual's opinions.

"I don't think so. If you look at kids on the ski slopes, from small up, they've got no fear. It's the same with us racing drivers whatever age. Maybe it creeps in when you get older.

"But the simulator isn't making you more fearless. So I don't agree with that."

Home (ish) colours

Alfa Romeo is marking its "home" race with a slightly revised car livery, featuring the colours of the Italian flag. Alfa is still based in Hinwil, Switzerland, and owned by the Sauber company.

Alfa signed a technical and commercial agreement with Sauber ahead of this season, bringing the iconic Italian manufacturer's name back into the sport. To commemorate that return this weekend at Monza, it has a red, white and green stripe visible at the rear of the car.

Alfa Romeo

In a statement commemorating the livery change, Alfa said: "We will be racing with all our heart. And we'll look great while doing it."

A homage

F1 rookie driver Lando Norris will run a Valentino Rossi tribute helmet for this weekend's race in tribute to his boyhood hero. The Englishman's lid will the trademark sun logo and traditional blue and dayglo colours of the seven-time Moto GP champion.

Lando has @ValeYellow46 colours this weekend at Monza in tribute to his hero pic.twitter.com/bi96UHp7qL — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) September 5, 2019

Norris, 19, revealed the new design on Thursday ahead of this weekend's race at Monza.

Norris met MotoGP legend Rossi during that series' British Grand Prix at Silverstone last month and has made no secret of his affinity for the Italian rider since, recently appearing on a Twitch stream while dressed head to toe in Rossi merchandise featuring the Italian rider's iconic number 46.

Did I mention that I'm a fan of @ValeYellow46 yet, or not...? pic.twitter.com/LglJ2uzXkb — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 4, 2019

It's hot outside. Stay hydrated and collect as much merch as you can #BritishGP #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/6yEaARSEKo — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 25, 2019

Norris went on to explain his thinking behind it.

"I've always loved doing my own kit," he said ahead of the race this weekend at Monza. "In karting I used to have different helmets, suits and boots, sticker kits, but you get more limited with what you do in car racing. But even now, for the races I can, I want to have a special helmet or boots or something.

"I already spoke to Valentino quite a while ago, just on social media, trying to sort this - because I obviously had to ask him if I could do that.

"It was an opportunity to make this race more special and more of a one off and something to remember it by, and that was by having more of a connection with Valentino, the guy I've always looked up to, my hero. So it is more of a dedication to him than anything else."