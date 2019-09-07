The family of Juan Manuel Correa has released an update on the American driver's condition as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in the crash that claimed the life of F2 rival Anthoine Hubert.

Last Saturday at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Correa was involved in a collision with Hubert after the French driver lost control of his car at the high-speed Raidillon corner. Hubert was pronounced dead several hours later.

Correa has spent the week since the accident in intensive care, and he originally was reported to have leg fractures and a minor spinal injury.

On Saturday, the family updated to report that new complications have arisen.

The full statement said: "First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts. Honoring our son's straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition.

"As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one.

"Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely.

"At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel.

"Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them."

On Friday, Correa's teammate, Callum Ilott, claimed an emotional pole position for the Sauber Junior Team ahead of the F2 feature race at Monza.