F3 driver Peroni suffers broken vertebrae in massive Monza crash

Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni was unhurt having suffered a terrifying crash in which he was airborne before crashing into a wall. (0:28)

Australian Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni suffered a broke vertebrae in a terrifying accident which sent him airbourne at Monza, seven days on from the accident which claimed the life of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert in Belgium.

Peroni's car was vaulted skywards after he appeared to run wide at the Parabolica corner and made contact with one of the kerbs between the run-off and the track itself. He hit the kerb and was sent into a terrifying spin through the air, with his car landing upside down on the catch fencing on the outside of the corner. Peroni's car appeared to land on the Halo cockpit protection device which was made mandatory in all FIA championships at the start of 2018.

Replays showed the kerb ripping to pieces after contact. Peroni was unharmed and walked himself to the medical car. The F3 race finished under the Safety Car following the incident.

The Australian later posted to Instagram: "That was a big one. Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra," he added. "Not sure the recovery time but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible. Thanks everyone for the messages and support I really appreciate it.

The circuit is set to host two F2 races and the full F1 schedule this weekend, which includes qualifying on Saturday and the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. The start of F1's final practice session, which followed immediately after the F3 race, was delayed for 10 minutes while repairs were carried out on that part of the circuit.

The incident came just a week on from the tragic accident in another F1 feeder series claimed the life of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert and left Juan Manuel Correa in a critical condition at a UK hospital. Hubert lost control on the exit of the fearsome Raidillon/Eau Rouge section of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and his car was collected by Correa's at high-speed as it rejoined the track.

Hubert was pronounced dead later that day. Correa remains in a critical condition in a UK hospital -- an update on Saturday said the American driver had been placed into an induced coma after encountering respiratory issues.