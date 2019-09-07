Explaining Monza's qualifying farce... and what happens next

MONZA, Italy -- You don't see that every day. Charles Leclerc's second pole position in two weeks was just what the tifosi wanted to see ahead of the Italian Grand Prix... but they probably didn't pay to see Q3 unfold the way it did.

Here's our round-up of the good, the bad and the ugly from qualifying at Monza, starting with how the session ended on Saturday afternoon.

So...what was that all about?

It's rare you see Formula One cars trying to go slower than one another, but that's exactly what happened on the final outlap in qualifying at Monza. The result was somewhat farcical as seven of the nine remaining drivers in Q3 (Kimi Raikkonen had already crashed out) failed to start their lap before the session clock reached zero. As a result, they all missed out on an attempt to set a time at the end of the session when track conditions were at their best, while Alex Albon and Lance Stroll missed out on setting a lap time altogether.

The reason for the manoeuvring was simple: the power of the slipstream at Monza. One of the key factors determining a car's terminal velocity is wind resistance (also known as drag) and the less you have the faster you go. The most effective ways to reduce drag without changing the car itself is to follow another car and allow it to punch a hole in the air for you.

Much like a peloton in cycling, being at the back of the pack makes it easier to go faster than pushing on at the front. And at a track like Monza, where the cars have wings trimmed down as far as the teams dare, the advantage of a good slipstream can be as much as 0.5s per lap.

A big group of cars did not make it across the line in time to start a final Q3 attempt at Monza. Charles Coates/Getty Images

No wonder then, that no-one wanted to be the driver at the front of the pack, making life easier for the cars behind, while getting none of the benefits themselves.

"You don't want to be at the front at all," Red Bull's Alexander Albon explained afterwards. "It was just one of those things, we talked about it in briefing and we knew it was going to happen. But to be honest I don't think anyone expected it to be that bad."

What happened in Monza is nothing new. A similar thing happened at a number of races this year, and in Shanghai a handful of drivers also missed out on their final lap after jostling for position on the outlap. The teams are fully aware of the benefit to be found from getting a tow and, as a result, play chicken with one another to make sure they are not the one leaving the pits first.

In Baku, where a good tow effectively secured Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas the front row over Sebastian Vettel, new tactics evolved as Mercedes sent its cars out of the garage first but ordered them to make a practice start at the end of the pit lane so that they would drop back into the middle of the pack.

The same thing happened on the first run in Q3 in Monza and, again, it was Vettel who decided not to get caught up in the brinksmanship and ended up breaking clear at the front of the queue to get a clean, non-slipstream lap by himself. The lap itself was good, but in a demonstration of how valuable a tow is at Monza, he finished 0.150s slower than teammate Leclerc, who did get a tow.

What happens next?

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The situation that played out at the end of Q3 was entirely predictable -- so much so that the FIA had pre-warned teams ahead of the session that it would clamp down on anyone going too slowly on outlaps. FIA Race Director Michael Masi sent a note to teams warning them that any driver caught going slower than the Safety Car delta speed (i.e. the speed cars slow down to if a Safety Car is called in a race) could face an investigation from the stewards.

Whether the cars were in breach of that is hard to tell without the data and an explanation of what was happening on track, but after the anti-climax of seven drivers missing their final run in Q3, a message popped up on the timing screens that the final outlap was under investigation by the stewards. A similar scenario in Friday's F3 qualifying led to the session being red flagged and 16 of the 30 drivers getting penalties for driving unnecessarily slowly.

At the time of writing, Nico Hulkenberg had been cleared of deliberately skipping the first chicane but, along with Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, was under investigation for driving slowly on the final outlap. Hulkenberg and Sainz were both at the front of the queue as the drivers started the lap and that resulted in all nine cars bottling up in the Curva Grande.

"I definitely think that situations like what happened after the second corner shouldn't happen -- there were two cars side-by-side going at 20km/h and we couldn't pass them," Leclerc said. "I think most of the drivers behind wanted to pass but didn't have the opportunity. These situations have made a big mess towards the end and that's why some cars didn't make it to start their laps."

Eventually the pit walls started to radio the drivers to tell them to speed up or risk missing the start of their lap, but by that point it was already too late for everyone but Sainz and Leclerc.

This section will be updated