Haas cuts ties with title sponsor Rich Energy

The Haas F1 team has cut ties with title sponsor Rich Energy, so the British energy drinks company can pursue a "revised global strategy".

The American team linked up with the little-known brand ahead of this season and adopted Rich Energy's black and gold colours for its 2019 car. Rich Energy's outspoken former boss William Storey boasted at the launch of the car that his ambition was to beat industry leader Red Bull "on and off track".

Doubts about Rich Energy's credentials lingered and cracks in the partnership appeared ahead of the British Grand Prix, when Rich Energy's Twitter account claimed to have ended their agreement with Haas. Rich Energy suggested that was due to a poor result at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Haas refuted the claim, sparking a bizarre internal struggle at Rich Energy between Storey and the company's main investors.

That led to Storey being removed from his position and Rich Energy was renamed Lightning Volt, although Rich Energy remained the branding on Haas' car at races in Hungary, Germany, Belgium and finally at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

A statement released by Haas on Monday read: "While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

"Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties. Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy."

Haas confirmed the colour scheme of its car will remain the same until the end of the season, albeit minus the branding of its now-former title sponsor.