Formula One drivers were among the attendees at Anthoine Hubert's funeral in Chartres, France on Tuesday.

Hubert died racing in Formula 2 at Spa-Francorchamps on August 31 after an accident at the high-speed Raidillon corner. He was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon following a ceremony at the Cathedrale Notre-Dame in the French city of Chartres.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who had all known Hubert since his karting days, were among the drivers in attendance at the funeral. French four-time world champion Alain Prost, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and the president of the FIA Jean Todt were also among the mourners.

A portrait of Hubert, who was a member of the Renault F1 team's driver academy, was displayed on a giant screen outside the cathedral and a selection of his helmets were placed on chairs inside as part of a tribute to the GP3 champion.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and team principal Mattia Binotto were among the attendees at the Anthoine Hubert's funeral. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

The Renault F1 team published a tribute to Hubert on the morning of his funeral, which opened with the following statement: "There are men, and then there are great men. It has nothing to do with age or experience -- they are the ones who make a difference, and sometimes this talent blooms early.

"Anthoine was one of these greats. His easy smile, humility, gentle confidence, sense of humour and steely determination never failed to bring out the best in others."

Todt tweeted after the service: "Last moving farewell to Anthoine Hubert today in Chartres. All of my support for his family and loved ones."

Émouvant dernier adieu à Anthoine Hubert aujourd'hui à Chartres. Tout mon soutien à sa famille et à ses proches #RIPAnthoine pic.twitter.com/N9fBvGMMs4 — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) September 10, 2019

Hubert was less than a month away from his 23rd birthday when he died in Formula 2's feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

After attempting to avoid another car on the second lap of the race, Hubert collided with the barriers at Raidillon before ricocheting into the path of fellow racer Juan Manuel Correa, who remains in hospital in a medically-induced coma. Hubert was pronounced dead later the same day.