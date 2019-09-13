Williams extends Mercedes engine deal to 2025

Mercedes' team principle Toto Wolff joked that Lewis Hamilton could be involved in Formula E after the team announced they'll debut in the 2019/20 season. (0:30)

Williams has extended its engine partnership with Mercedes until the end of the 2025 Formula One season.

The English team moved to Mercedes power ahead of the 2014 season and enjoyed a resurgence in the first two years of its partnership. The original deal ran until the end of 2020 -- the extension was confirmed on Friday.

Williams is in the middle of a frustrating season at the bottom of the championship but Claire Williams, deputy team boss of her family's team, is confident Mercedes is the best partnership for the team's long-term aspirations of returning to former glory.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Mercedes-Benz over the past six years of what was originally a seven-year agreement, and so we are delighted to be continuing working with them for a further five years from 2021," Williams said. "Mercedes-Benz has been one of the sport's most successful engine suppliers and we believe that they will continue to have an extremely competitive engine package going forwards. Over our time with them they have become a real friend of the team, and we look forward to working with Mercedes-AMG HPP in future."

Williams is the second most successful team in F1 with nine constructors' championships, the last of which came in 1997. Seven drivers have won the drivers' championship in a Williams car.

Wolff welcomed the extension with a famous F1 name.

"Williams is one of the iconic brands in Formula One and we at Mercedes are proud to count them as part of our motorsport family. They have been through some tough times recently but that has only served to demonstrate their resilience and strength of character as they battle back to where they belong on the grid. I am certain that the outlook for independent teams is bright under the financial regulations that will be introduced from 2021 and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Williams into that new era of our sport."