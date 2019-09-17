Moss family issues health update on 90th birthday

Formula One legend Stirling Moss is making slow progress in his return to health, his wife has said, as he turns 90 years old.

At the start of 2018 Moss retired from public life in order to focus on his health and spend more time with his family. Moss had fallen ill while traveling in Singapore in December 2016 with a severe chest infection.

On Tuesday, his wife Susie told the Daily Mail: [Stirling] is a fighter. He is making progress but it is slower going than we would like."

After the Italian Grand Prix on Sept. 8 another British racing icon, reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, paid tribute to his nation's original F1 hero.

"He's great ambassador for the sport and the UK," Hamilton said of Moss. "A living legend."

Stirling Moss at the wheel of the #722 Mercedes during his legendary drive to victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia Bettmann / Contributor (Getty Images)

Moss is widely considered the best driver to never win the world championship -- the Brit won 16 F1 races between 1951 and 1961. He finished runner-up in the drivers' championship four times and third on the other three occasions.

After stints with Mercedes and Maserati, an insistence on driving British machinery in the final years of his career arguably cost Moss the chance to win the title his talent deserved.

He won 212 of the 529 races he entered throughout his career, including what many consider to be one of the best drives in motor racing history at Italy's thousand-mile Mille Miglia road race in 1955.

He was one of the first drivers to recognise his commercial worth, and skillfully and successfully exploited it following a horrific accident at a non-championship race at Goodwood in 1962 that effectively ended his professional racing career.