SINGAPORE -- Daniil Kvyat will not be returning to Red Bull next year after advisor Helmut Marko confirmed the team had already "internally" agreed the Russian would remain at Toro Rosso in 2020.

Ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Marko told Sky Sports that Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate next season will be either Alexander Albon -- who currently occupies the seat -- or the out-of-favour Pierre Gasly.

"We will make our evaluation after Mexico," Marko said when questioned about the available Red Bull contract. "Kvyat is confirmed for next year already, at least internally it's clear. Then it's between Gasly and Albon [for the position at Red Bull]."

Marko's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Kvyat told media that he was distancing himself from contract negotiations and letting Red Bull take their time to make the correct decision.

"We just need to be patient for now," Kvyat said on Friday in Singapore. "Now there's not much point talking because the driver swap in Red Bull just happened, so there are few races of, let's say, evaluation and understanding of Alex and so on.

Daniil Kvyat will remain at Toro Rosso in 2020. Peter Fox/Getty Images

"I've done a very good year here with [Toro Rosso]. First podium in many years. So it makes me feel very good."

Albon, who has impressed in his two outings since being promoted to the main team during the summer break, now looms as the favourite to retain his seat into 2020. Such a line-up would likely see Kvyat and Gasly at Toro Rosso.