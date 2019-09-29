How Vettel's defiance of Ferrari played out over the radio

Sebastian Vettel was allowed to pass teammate Charles Leclerc but then wouldn't give back the lead in the Russia GP. (0:30)

Sebastian Vettel's Russian Grand Prix ended with a power failure mid-way through the race, but up until that point it had featured a series of defiant messages to Ferrari and an apparent refusal to follow team orders.

Vettel had made a brilliant getaway in Sochi, jumping Lewis Hamilton and then using the slipstream of teammate Charles Leclerc to lead into the first corner. It soon became clear Ferrari had anticipated this and made plans to swap its drivers back once running one-two, something the drivers spoke about before the race.

Vettel had other ideas. Here is how Ferrari's difficult situation played out over race radio.

Lap 2 - Ferrari to Leclerc: "We are looking to do the swap", suggesting a team order is imminent for Vettel.

Lap 5 - Ferrari to Leclerc: "He will let you by on the next lap".

Lap 6 - Vettel to Ferrari: "I would have got him anyways. Let's break away [from Hamilton] for another two laps and let me know."

Lap 7- Ferrari to Vettel: "Let Charles by." Vettel replies: "Tell him to close up"

Sebastian Vettel got ahead of Charles Leclerc and was reluctant to budge when asked to let his teammate back through. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Lap 8 - A frustrated Leclerc to Ferrari: "You put me behind. I respected everything. We will speak later, but now is difficult to close the gap obviously."

Lap 10 - Ferrari to Leclerc: "Charles, we will do the swap a bit later on. Lewis is a bit close and we will do the swap a bit later. Focus on your race, thank you."

Leclerc replies: "I completely understand, the only thing is that I respected and I gave him the slipstream no problems. Then I tried to push at the beginning of the race. No problem, manage the situation."

Lap 22 - Leclerc pits from second position for soft tyres.

Lap 24 - Vettel tells Ferrari: "My rears are falling off now", suggesting he wants to pit. Doing so at that point would cover off what's known as the 'undercut' - when one driver pits earlier and uses the fresh tyres to ensure he is ahead when a rival makes a later stop.

Ferrari tells Vettel: "We are worried about Hamilton going long. Hamilton lap time 38.8"

Lap 26 - Vettel pits. Emerges 1.3s behind Leclerc, meaning Ferrari has been able to fix the situation in the pit-stop phase.

Lap 28 - Vettel slows to a halt, complaining of a loss of power from an MGU-K failure. Vettel, who has been an outspoken critic of the V6 engines since their introduction in 2014, reacted to his retirement by saying: "Bring back the f---ing V12s"

Vettel's retirement turned out being a double blow to Ferrari.

As his car stopped on the side of the track it required the deployment of a Virtual Safety Car -- ensuring every driver on track drives to a delta time while marshals are on the circuit. Mercedes used this moment to pit both its drivers, propelling Hamilton into the lead. The proper Safety Car was required shortly afterwards when George Russell crashed, which Ferrari used to stop Leclerc for fresh tyres to attack the Mercedes drivers in the closing stages -- this put him behind Bottas.

The Mercedes would stay one-two until the end of the race, with Leclerc unable to get past Bottas despite applying consistent pressure in the closing stages.

Leclerc was asked about Vettel's defiance after the race.

"I will always trust the team," he said. "But I need to speak with them to know the situation better."

He later told Sky Sports: "For sure he did a great start, but as it has been said on the radio -- I don't know whether it was broadcasted or not -- but the start performance itself was exactly the same. After that I just stayed on the left to give him the slipstream."

Vettel suggested a different viewpoint on what had been agreed.

"I don't know what happened," Vettel said. "I think we had an agreement, I spoke with Charles before the race and I think it was quite clear. Maybe I missed something. I'm sure we'll talk about it."

When asked what was agreed between them, Vettel said: "I don't know if I want to share. Not a great deal.

"I don't want to put the team in a bad position afterwards because someone said something here and there. It's not a big deal. I was in third and Charles was in first, we had to get past Lewis. I had a very good start and there were a couple of options on the table. Sorry but I really prefer not to."