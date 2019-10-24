Mexican Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Valtteri Bottas rediscovered that winning feeling last time out in Japan, but will it be his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton smiling in Mexico when he wraps up a sixth world championship?

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's Mexican Grand Prix is set to get underway at 15:10 local time. All of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN (ET):

Practice 1 - Friday - 10:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Practice 2 - Friday - 2:55 p.m. - ESPNU

Practice 3 - Saturday - 10:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Qualifying - Saturday - 1:55 p.m. - ESPNU

Pit-Lane Live - Sunday - 1:30 p.m. - ESPN3

Race (including On the Grid) - Sunday - 2:30 p.m. - ABC

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

What to watch out for

Can Hamilton clinch title number six?

Only Michael Schumacher knows what it feels like to win six Formula One world championships. The German, who ended his career with a record seven titles, wrapped up his sixth in Japan back in 2003. Sixteen years on and Lewis Hamilton has a chance to win a sixth crown of his own when Formula One heads back to Mexico City.

Hamilton arrives in Mexico holding a commanding 64-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship. He doesn't need to take any risks this weekend, and he shouldn't. If he outscores the Finn by 11 points or more he'll be crowned world champion with three races still to run. If he doesn't, he'll almost certainly make it official the following weekend in Austin.

One other little side note, Schumacher won his sixth title in his 13th full F1 season. If Hamilton captures his this year he will also have won his sixth in his 13th season.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes could win his sixth world championship this weekend in Mexico City. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Renault and Racing Point to continue squabbling:

Renault had car parts impounded following a protest lodged by Racing Point at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The protest was around Renault's "pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system" and representatives from both teams visited the stewards after the race in Suzuka. Following that meeting the stewards said the claims were admissible, and, as a result, the electronic control unit (ECU) and steering wheel of both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg's cars were impounded pending further investigation.

That further investigation is set to take place this weekend in Mexico when the race stewards will look into the case.

Tyres

Available compounds: Hard C2 (white), Medium C3 (yellow), Soft C4 (red)

Weather forecast

Rain, rain and more rain is expected this weekend in Mexico City. Scattered thunderstorms are expected around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from Thursday right through until Sunday. But don't worry, there's no typhoon expected!

ESPN's prediction

The Red Bull seems to love the high altitude of Mexico City and Max Verstappen will know this weekend is probably the last genuine chance he has at a win in season 2019.

Winner: Max Verstappen