Valtteri Botas takes huge scraping in final two minutes of third qualifying lap at the Mexico Grand Prix. (0:34)

Mercedes has reported Valtteri Bottas' car is extensively damaged after he crashed heavily at the end of qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix, raising the prospect he could start the race from the pit-lane.

Bottas lost control of his car at the final corner of Q3, sliding along the wall and hitting the barrier at speed. The accident left the left-hand side of his car badly damaged.

After the accident, the team confirmed the damage is severe and that is is assessing exactly what work needs to be completed ahead of the race. A change of chassis would prompt a pit-lane start on a weekend Bottas must avoid a 14-point swing against Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton if he wants to take the title fight to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

Valtteri Bottas walks away from his car, which was buried deep in the barriers after his crash in Q3. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Bottas was attempting to improve on sixth position when he crashed. Hamilton will line up in fourth position. Were Bottas to start from the pit-lane, he would need to fight through the field to ensure he scored the points needed to keep the championship fight rolling into next weekend.

The Finn made a customary visit to the medical centre after the accident and returned with an all-clear.