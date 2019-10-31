F1 unveils its car of the future for 2021 and beyond

AUSTIN -- Formula One has unveiled what its cars will looks like from 2021 and beyond with a promise of closer wheel-to-wheel racing and a more evenly matched competitive order between the biggest and smallest teams.

F1 has a sweeping rule change coming for 2021 and on Thursday, the proposed deadline for publication on the new rules, the championship revealed a glimpse of the future. The main goal of the new rules has been to make cars less aerodynamically complicated and sensitive, allowing others to follow more closely, while also being less dependent on tyre performance.

Say hello to the future of F1



The countdown to 2021 starts now...#F12021 pic.twitter.com/zpBznBzpyx — Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2019

At a press conference ahead of Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, F1 unveiled the technical and sporting regulations which include new financial rules including a cost cap to bind every team. As expected, there will be a cost cap implemented for the 2021 season of $175 million, with an additional $1 million added every time a new race is added to the calendar.

F1 racing chief Ross Brawn promised any team breaking those rules will faces the harshest penalties possible -- "If you fradulently breach the financial regulations, you will be losing your championship".

It is hoped a cost cap will help F1 achieve the stated aim of keeping the competitive order close together by restricting the wealthier teams of simply out-developing its rivals. Brawn promised the key to winning under the new regulations will be quality, not quantity, of spend.

