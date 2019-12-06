Lewis Hamilton received the trophy to mark his sixth Formula One world title at the end-of-season FIA awards on Friday.

The 34-year-old Briton became statistically the second most successful driver in the sport after Michael Schumacher, when he secured enough points to collect the world championship at the US Grand Prix in November.

The Mercedes driver, along with Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who drove the Mercedes championship-winning car on stage in a dinner suit, both collected enough points for the team to win their sixth consecutive constructors' title at the Japanese Grand Prix in October.

The sixth title takes the German manufacturer level with Ferrari's record of six consecutive titles between 1999 and 2004.

Hamilton said in a speech: "It's been incredible to watch many of you this season... you get to see how incredibly competitive everyone is and how hard everyone has been pushing this year. For me it's definitely been the best season of my life, I've enjoyed collaborating with this incredible team.

"[Watching] Valtteri, and a lot of these up-and-coming drivers this year has been fantastic. As a whole, I think outside of the family, I've been able to do the things that Toto (Wolff) has allowed me to do that a lot of people question... but they all encourage me and push me forward and I really am inspired by all the different sports I get to watch so a big big congratulations to all the champions here.

"Every year it's a blank slate -- every season I use the number 44 on my car, I never use The number one as I feel like every season number one is there up for grabs for everyone. The guys in the factory in the UK are working flat out to make sure we come up with a great car next year.

Fantastic night celebrating a year of motorsport at Musée de Louvre with the @fia. Topped off by @ValtteriBottas driving on stage in the championship-winning @MercedesAMGF1 W10 #F1 #FIAPrizeGiving2019 pic.twitter.com/DwKzBMUznc — Laurence Edmondson (@EdmondsonESPNF1) December 6, 2019

Hamilton added: "When we started this season our car was a real heap to drive -- it wasn't that great at the beginning -- in testing we couldn't quite get it and it wasn't until the last day when we got it to work, and then we went to the first race and had some great results.

"Next year will be close with the Red Bulls - Max will be fantastic and the Ferrari's, again will be tough, their pace has been extraordinary particularly in the second half of the season so I'm hoping for everyone who is watching you can see the closest season."

Other drivers who collected awards were Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Action of the Year for his move on Charles Leclerc at Silverstone, and his team-mate Alexander Albon for Rookie of the Year.

Niki Lauda won personality of the year after passing away ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in May.