        <
        >

          Vietnam GP alters layout ahead of F1 debut

          The Vietnam Grand Prix has revealed an altered layout to the Hanoi circuit with the number of corners increased from 22 to 23. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
          8:55 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Vietnam Grand Prix has revealed an altered layout to the Hanoi circuit which will host the country's first Formula One race in 2020.

          The circuit has been increased from 22 to 23 corners, which features a revised sequence of turns through the final sector. A circuit press release stated "the new Turn 23 is a 100% left turn where the track widens out again to 15m where it will lead on to the start/finish line for one last push by the drivers when they race in Hanoi for the first time in Formula One's history next April."

          Vietnam will host the third race of the 2020 season on April 5. Work on Hanoi's circuit, which runs near the city's My Dinh stadium, is already underway.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices