Vietnam GP alters layout ahead of F1 debut

The Vietnam Grand Prix has revealed an altered layout to the Hanoi circuit which will host the country's first Formula One race in 2020.

The circuit has been increased from 22 to 23 corners, which features a revised sequence of turns through the final sector. A circuit press release stated "the new Turn 23 is a 100% left turn where the track widens out again to 15m where it will lead on to the start/finish line for one last push by the drivers when they race in Hanoi for the first time in Formula One's history next April."

Vietnam GP confirms an altered layout ahead of F1 debut in 2020. See old on the left and new on the right, which features altered final sequence leading to Turn 23 pic.twitter.com/5BIlMYqiN2 — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) December 11, 2019

Vietnam will host the third race of the 2020 season on April 5. Work on Hanoi's circuit, which runs near the city's My Dinh stadium, is already underway.