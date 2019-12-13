Power Rankings: The best and worst drivers of F1 2019

Following the conclusion of the 2019 Formula One season, we are doing our end-of-year rankings a little differently this year.

By looking at a drivers highest peak and lowest dips in our weekly Power Rankings, we can chart the consistent drivers, the late bloomers, those who had a rollercoaster year and then those who just had a year to forget. But, do the averages give a fair representation of every driver's season? Let's find out.

1. Lewis Hamilton

Average position: 1.75

Highest: 1st

Lowest: 5th

Verdict: Hard to argue. Take away the German Grand Prix and his clumsy clash with Alex Albon in Brazil (one race after wrapping up the championship) and there isn't a blemish on Hamilton's sixth title-winning campaign.

2. Max Verstappen

Average position: 1.96

Highest: 1st

Lowest: 5th

Verdict: Could easily have been number one. The eventual average finishing position was 1.75 to Hamilton and 1.96 to Verstappen, showing how close they were all year. Often they were simply swapping positions at the top. Verstappen was sublime in 2019 and his wins in Austria, Germany and Brazil were all memorable in their own way. This was the season Verstappen showed he is ready to beat Hamilton to a championship - now he just needs the car to do it.

Max Verstappen has established himself alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in Formula One. Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

3. Charles Leclerc

Average position: 3.80

Highest: 1st

Lowest: 11th

Verdict: Propelled up the order by a four-week run at the top after his victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, it would be difficult to have put Leclerc lower. His season was not without big mistakes -- crashing out of Q2 in Baku and his error-filled Monaco Grand Prix spring to mind -- but he balanced that out with two brilliant wins, including a popular victory for Ferrari at Monza, and more pole positions than anyone.

Though Ferrari stumbled over itself on numerous occasions, usually Leclerc came out of those situations looking much better than teammate Sebastian Vettel. The biggest mark of respect to Leclerc this year was that he took Ferrari's preseason belief that Vettel was the driver to back and quickly tore it to pieces.

4. Carlos Sainz

Average: 5.55

Highest: 2nd

Lowest: 19th

Verdict: Spot on. Even without a podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Sainz was the standout performer of 2019. The Spaniard may have been above Leclerc in the averages were it not for a slightly slow start to the year. Once Sainz found his groove, he was in masterful form -- especially on Sundays -- and has probably left Red Bull ruing the fact they ever let him leave the driver programme.

5. Valtteri Bottas

Average position: 6.9

Highest: 1st

Lowest: 14th

Verdict: Bottas is propped up by his strong start to the year. After six straight weeks in the top five, he never returned once the rot set in. Bottas 2.0 must be a year-long thing in 2020 if he wants any chance of beating Hamilton (or anyone else) to the title.

6. Lando Norris

Average position: 7.45

Highest: 3rd

Lowest: 16th

Verdict: Lando Norris deserved his rookie of the year award. Norris was the youngest man on the 2019 grid but often raced like a seasoned veteran. There were some wobbles and he struggled to match Sainz in qualifying in the second half of the year, but given how well Sainz did it's hard to judge him too harshly on that. McLaren has a real talent on its hands.

7. Sebastian Vettel

Average position: 8.05

Highest: 3rd

Lowest: 18th

Verdict: Very generous. He claimed a good win in Singapore and should have won in Canada and Russia. Beyond that, Vettel continued the run of mistakes which cost him the title in 2018 and, like with Daniel Ricciardo in 2014, was outperformed by a younger teammate over the year. Having yo-yo'd up and down our order all season, he's lucky not to be lower.

Sebastian Vettel switching signs after the Canadian GP offered some light-relief in what was otherwise a frustrating 2019 for the four-time world champion. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

8. Daniel Ricciardo

Average position: 8.15

Highest: 4th

Lowest: 18th

Verdict: Ricciardo was probably the only consistently bright spot throughout Renault's season. His lowest finish was the first race of the year and he stayed in the top ten from the French Grand Prix onwards. The Australian's move does not look great from a competitive standpoint, but 2019 did little to tarnish his standing on the grid.

9. Alexander Albon

Average position: 9.00

Highest: 3rd

Lowest: 14th

Verdict: Considering what he went through in his rookie season, he should be higher. After being thrown into the deep end at Red Bull he showed enough consistency to earn another season at the top team. Top priority in 2020 now must to be cutting the gap to teammate Verstappen and proving he belongs at that end of the grid.

10. Kimi Raikkonen

Average position: 10.166

Highest: 4th

Lowest: 18th

Verdict: It's hard to forget that early in the year Raikkonen looked like the standout midfield driver. The Finn faded later in the season, but his early form pushes him higher than most might have ranked him by this point.

11. Sergio Perez

Average position: 11.111

Highest: 5th

Lowest: 16th

Verdict: It was a low-key year for Perez, but he is still one of the most reliable hands in the midfield. He's earned himself a big extension to 2022 and is part of an ambitious Racing Point team looking to force its way to the front of the grid.

12. Daniil Kvyat

Average position: 11.83

Highest: 4th

Lowest: 19th

Verdict: For someone who got a podium mid-year, you could argue he should be higher, but Kvyat's season was fairly ordinary after the German Grand Prix. Red Bull's decision to eliminate him from the discussion to be Max Verstappen's teammate in 2020 hardly did his short- or long-term prospects any good, either.

Daniil Kvyat scored a popular return to the podium at the German Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

13. George Russell

Average position: 12.05

Highest: 7th

Lowest: 17th

Verdict: It's always hard to judge a driver saddled with uncompetitive machinery. It's even harder, still, when their teammate is returning from an eight-year hiatus. But we can only take the facts as we see them -- Russell outqualified and outperformed Robert Kubica all year. It speaks volumes about his potential that Mercedes happily let Esteban Ocon walk to Renault knowing Russell is waiting in the wings.

14. Nico Hulkenberg

Average position: 13.05

Highest: 8th

Lowest: 20th

Verdict: Outshone by Ricciardo all year, Hulkenberg also squandered his best chance at a podium since Brazil 2012 at the German Grand Prix. His slow, agonising slide off the circuit into the barrier summed up his career perfectly. No doubt he was talented, but F1 won't miss a man who consistently failed to live up to the hype.

15. Kevin Magnussen

Average position: 13.222

Highest: 3rd

Lowest: 18th

Verdict: Haas had a horrible year, but Magnussen showed enough glimpses of his tenacious and punchy race craft to push himself up the order. A supreme qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix is a great bright spot on an otherwise frustrating campaign.

16. Romain Grosjean

Average position: 14.555

Highest: 4th

Lowest: 19th

Verdict: He could be lower. Grosjean struggled with a temperamental Haas car this year but seems to too often find himself in an incident with another driver. He might keep retaining his Haas drive, but his reputation seems to be diminishing with every passing season. His only top-ten Power Rankings appearance all year was after the season-opening Australian GP.

17. Lance Stroll

Average position: 15.222

Highest: 6th

Lowest: 19th

Verdict: Many people remain unconvinced about whether Stroll deserves a long-term place in F1, an opinion not helped by the fact he drives for a team owned be his father. He shows flashes of real skill from time to time but 2019 was far too unremarkable to warrant a place further up this list.

18. Pierre Gasly

Average position: 16.11

Highest: 5th

Lowest: 20th

Verdict: Proof that sometimes averages don't tell the whole story -- Gasly deserves to be in the middle of the order at least. Gasly spent much of his time at Red Bull rooted to the bottom of our Power Rankings because he was so far off the pace in a car capable of wins and podiums. His demotion back to Toro Rosso turned out to be just what he needed and a popular podium in Brazil capped a remarkable story not even the most creative of journalist would have predicted at the start of the season.

Pierre Gasly managed to redeem his 2019 with a podium at the Brazilian GP alongside former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

19. Antonio Giovinazzi

Average position: 16.611

Highest: 10th

Lowest: 20th

Verdict: Antonio Giovinazzi did well to save his F1 career with a resurgence in form in the second half of the season, triggered by a top-ten finish in front of a home crowd at the Italian Grand Prix. He had looked ordinary before then and the jury is still out. With Mick Schumacher waiting in the wings Giovinazzi still has to prove he belongs in 2020 to ensure his career extends beyond then.

20. Robert Kubica

Average position: 19.2

Highest: 16th

Lowest: 20th

Verdict: As you can see from the averages, Kubica was comfortably last and that is a fair representation of his 2019 -- he failed to get close to teammate George Russell all year. He claimed a rather fortuitous point at the German Grand Prix - that might have moved him off the bottom of the championship standings, but it wasn't enough to do so on this list.