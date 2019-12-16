Hamilton still finds Schumacher comparisons 'surreal'

Lewis Hamilton still finds it bizarre to have his name linked with F1's all-time statistical leader, Michael Schumacher, ahead of what could be a record-setting 2020.

Hamilton claimed the world title this year, his fifth in six years and sixth overall, moving him to within one of Schumacher's all-time mark. Hamilton can also surpass Schumacher's record of 91 grand prix victories next season - he finished 2020 on 84.

The British driver is humbled by comparisons to one of the sport's all-time greats.

"You know, honestly, I never look at records, I don't really know why" Hamilton said at the BBC's UK Sports Personality of the Year awards, where he placed second behind England cricketer Ben Stokes. "I just remember growing up in Stevenage and watching Michael Schumacher win world championships, so it's very, very surreal still to this day to have my name brought up in the same sentence as his.

"That's a real honour and something my family are very, very proud of. I am inspired by so many people who are here in the UK, here in the audience, so many of the sportsmen and women who are doing great, great things.

"And if there is one young kid who sees what I do - or even adult - and it helps them get across the line, that would make me really happy."

Hamilton already holds one significant F1 record, with more pole positions (88) to his name than any other driver.