          Car launches, preseason and other key F1 dates for your 2020 calendar

          8:32 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Car launches

          February 11 - Ferrari

          February 14 - Alpha Tauri (formerly Toro Rosso)

          Eight teams are yet to confirm their launch dates.

          Preseason testing

          February 19-21 - Test One

          February 26-28 - Test Two

          Both tests will be held at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

          2020 race calendar

          All race weekends follow the same format, with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday. That session sets the 20-car grid for Sunday's grand prix. In every race bar Monaco, Friday hosts two practice sessions, with a third on Saturday before qualifying. In Monaco, the first two sessions are held on Thursday, with a rest day on Friday.

          March 15 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

          March 22 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

          April 5 - Vietnam Grand Prix - Hanoi

          April 19 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

          May 3 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort

          May 10 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

          May 24 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo

          June 7 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

          June 14 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

          June 28 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

          July 5 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

          July 19 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

          August 2 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

          August 30 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps

          September 6 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

          September 20 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

          September 27 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

          October 11 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

          October 25 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

          November 1 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          November 15 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          November 30 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island

