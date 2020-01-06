Car launches, preseason and other key F1 dates for your 2020 calendar

Car launches
February 11 - Ferrari
February 14 - Alpha Tauri (formerly Toro Rosso)
Eight teams are yet to confirm their launch dates.
Preseason testing
February 19-21 - Test One
February 26-28 - Test Two
Both tests will be held at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.
2020 race calendar
All race weekends follow the same format, with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday. That session sets the 20-car grid for Sunday's grand prix. In every race bar Monaco, Friday hosts two practice sessions, with a third on Saturday before qualifying. In Monaco, the first two sessions are held on Thursday, with a rest day on Friday.
March 15 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne
March 22 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir
April 5 - Vietnam Grand Prix - Hanoi
April 19 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai
May 3 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort
May 10 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona
May 24 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo
June 7 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku
June 14 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal
June 28 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet
July 5 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg
July 19 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone
August 2 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest
August 30 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps
September 6 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza
September 20 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
September 27 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi
October 11 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka
October 25 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin
November 1 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
November 15 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
November 30 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island