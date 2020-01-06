Car launches, preseason and other key F1 dates for your 2020 calendar

Laurence Edmondson analyses his drive in a Formula E car, comparing the experience to a Star Wars spaceship. (1:36)

Car launches

February 11 - Ferrari

February 14 - Alpha Tauri (formerly Toro Rosso)

Eight teams are yet to confirm their launch dates.

Preseason testing

February 19-21 - Test One

February 26-28 - Test Two

Both tests will be held at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

2020 race calendar

All race weekends follow the same format, with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday. That session sets the 20-car grid for Sunday's grand prix. In every race bar Monaco, Friday hosts two practice sessions, with a third on Saturday before qualifying. In Monaco, the first two sessions are held on Thursday, with a rest day on Friday.

March 15 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

March 22 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

April 5 - Vietnam Grand Prix - Hanoi

April 19 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

May 3 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort

May 10 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

May 24 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo

June 7 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

June 14 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

June 28 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

July 5 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

July 19 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

August 2 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

August 30 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps

September 6 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

September 20 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

September 27 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

October 11 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

October 25 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

November 1 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

November 15 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

November 30 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island