Williams keeps W Series champion Chadwick in driver academy

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain a part of Williams' Formula One driver academy in 2020.

Chadwick, 21, won the inaugural series of the all-female championship in 2019 several months after being added to the Williams programme. The championship earned Chadwick $500,000, although she is yet to confirm her racing plans for this year.

Williams says Chadwick will increase her simulator programme work and "continue to be fully immersed within the team both at trackside and in the factory at Grove". As she did in 2019, she will attend several grand prix weekends through the year, albeit in a non-racing capacity. Chadwick will need to compete in other series to earn the superlicence points required to drive a Formula One car.

Speaking to Reuters in November last year, Chadwick said she is happy to bide her time and wait for an opportunity to race in F1.

"To be completely honest, [F1 feels] further away, she said. "Not in a bad way, in a really refreshing way, I feel I know what I need to now learn in the next few years. I'm not going to rush that. I'm not going to try and cheat it.

"I need the time to develop and if I get to Formula One I want to be the best possible driver to make the mark I need to make."

Williams will contest the 2020 campaign with George Russell, who continues with the team after his rookie season, and Formula 2 runner-up Nicholas Latifi, who replaces Robert Kubica.