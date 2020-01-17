Mercedes to debut 2020 car on Valentine's Day

Formula One world champions Mercedes have scheduled a Valentine's Day debut for the car Lewis Hamilton would love to take him to a seventh title this season.

The team said in a statement on Friday that an initial shakedown run will take place in private at Silverstone circuit on Feb. 14.

The first of two official preseason tests starts in Barcelona on Feb. 19, with the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

Mercedes have won both the driver's and constructor's championships for the past six years, but could face a tougher challenge from Ferrari and Red Bull in a season without major changes.

The British-based team have the same lineup as Finland's Valtteri Bottas again partners Hamilton, winner of 11 races last year.

The Briton can equal Michael Schumacher's record seven championships and is poised to overtake the great Ferrari driver on career wins, with 84 to date. Schumacher retired with an unprecedented 91.