Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur has joined Ferrari's Driver Academy, the Italian Formula One team's junior programme, the team announced on Friday.

The 19-year-old Monegasque becomes part of a group of promising youngsters that includes Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-time Formula One world champion Michael.

Leclerc won two grands prix and took seven pole positions for Ferrari last season, the 22-year-old's first year at Maranello, and out-performed four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc signed a contract extension to 2024 last December.

Charles was also an academy member before entering Formula One as F2 champion with Ferrari-powered Sauber, now Alfa Romeo, in 2018.

Other Ferrari Academy members include Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson, and Giuliano Alesi, son of French former Ferrari driver Jean.