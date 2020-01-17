        <
        >

          Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur joins Ferrari academy

          Charles Leclerc (right) and younger brother Arthur will be teammates of sorts at Ferrari after the latter joined the team's junior programme. Charles Coates/Getty Images
          8:39 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur has joined Ferrari's Driver Academy, the Italian Formula One team's junior programme, the team announced on Friday.

          The 19-year-old Monegasque becomes part of a group of promising youngsters that includes Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-time Formula One world champion Michael.

          Leclerc won two grands prix and took seven pole positions for Ferrari last season, the 22-year-old's first year at Maranello, and out-performed four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

          Leclerc signed a contract extension to 2024 last December.

          Charles was also an academy member before entering Formula One as F2 champion with Ferrari-powered Sauber, now Alfa Romeo, in 2018.

          Other Ferrari Academy members include Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson, and Giuliano Alesi, son of French former Ferrari driver Jean.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices