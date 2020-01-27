Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was among those in the motorsport community who paid tribute to Kobe Bryant following the news of his death on Sunday.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN. Bryant was 41.

Drafted 13th overall in 1996 out of Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP. The 18-time All Star retired in 2016 after 20 seasons in the league, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to his initial Instagram post (below), Hamilton also published a series of Instagram stories paying tribute to Bryant.