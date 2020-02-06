Haas offers first glimpse of a 2020 F1 car

Haas has become the first team to reveal its 2020 Formula One car after posting renderings of the new VF-20 online.

The American team has opted for a red, grey and black colour scheme for the new season, reverting to the colours of owner Gene Haas' machine tool company Haas Automation.

Haas

The side profile of the new Haas VF-20. Haas

Haas spent the first three years in F1 with some variation of the Haas Automation colours, before switching to a black and gold livery ahead of 2019 to mark the start of what was supposed to be a multi-year partnership with drinks brand Rich Energy. However, that deal ended in bizarre circumstances mid-way through the season and Haas completed the year with its black and gold car minus the Rich Energy branding.

This year will be Haas' fifth season on the grid. After recording its best finish in 2018 -- fifth in the championship -- it dropped back to ninth last year in what turned out to be a difficult season on and off the track.

"I'm pleased to see the car return to the more familiar Haas Automation colors, it's certainly a livery that people identify with," team owner Haas said. "Frankly, I'm hoping the VF-20 will return us to the kind of form we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors' championship. 2019 was a tough season to endure.

"We've been through a real education process, one that comes to all Formula One teams at some stage. I'm trusting we've learned from those lessons and have applied that knowledge into making the VF-20 a more competitive entry. It's important to me that we're back in the mix and consistently scoring points, we certainly have the capability and we've proved as an organization we can do it."

The Haas VF-20 is a clear evolution of last year's VF-19. Haas