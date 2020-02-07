McLaren's 2020 IndyCar entry revealed

McLaren's has unveiled the livery it will carry into the upcoming IndyCar season, its first entry into an American open-wheel championship since 1979.

The British company will contest the season in a partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in a venture officially titled Arrow McLaren Racing SP. To mark its return to IndyCar, the team's famous papaya orange -- which it carries on it Formula One cars -- has been merged with the Schmidt Peterson scheme of previous years.