ESPN launches F1 podcast ahead of 2020 season

Max Verstappen states Lewis Hamilton "is not God", ESPN's F1 team ask whether these are mind games from Red Bull. (1:28)

ESPN has launched the first episode of its brand new Formula One podcast on the eve of the 2020 season.

ESPN F1 Podcast Alexis Nunes is joined by F1 journalists Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson for insight into the sport's most pressing issues.

• Listen to the latest episode here

• New episode on Friday, Feb. 7

Host Alexis Nunes is joined by journalists Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson, who have covered F1 on location at over 150 races and have a combined 15 years of experience in the championship, on a journey of discovery in her rookie F1 season.

With new episodes every week, we'll be covering everything you need and want to know -- every thrilling victory, controversial moment and big driver move, as well as every twist and turn in the 2020 championship. With two accredited journalists and a host of guests from the world of F1, you will get a flavour of every race weekend, with insight and anecdotes from on location and behind the scenes.

LISTEN: Episode One: Is Max Lewis' main threat in 2020?

ESPN

It doesn't matter whether you are an F1 veteran or brand new to the sport -- this is the podcast for you.

Episode one jumps straight into things, looking at Max Verstappen's headline-grabbing quote that Lewis Hamilton is "good, but he's not God", whether anyone can stop Hamilton's surge towards a seventh world championship, and what actually goes on during the upcoming "launch week" of F1 cars.