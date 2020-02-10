Mercedes unveils livery for 2020 season

Mercedes has unveiled its colour scheme for the 2020 season, where it will look to claim a record seventh consecutive Formula One championship.

The team's new car is largely unchanged from last year, with its famous silver and streaks of lime green on the sidepods and black on the engine cover. The only notable change is the red shades on the front wing and airbox, marking the start of its five-year principal partnership with INEOS.

Mercedes 2020 livery on a 2019 car. Similar to 2019 but with added INEOS red #F1 pic.twitter.com/4qCzSMP03B — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 10, 2020

The unveiling came at London's Royal Automobile Club unveiling the new sponsorship. The length of the deal ends any lingering speculation Mercedes will walk away from Formula One after 2021, something parent company Daimler denied earlier this year. INEOS, which runs a Tour de France-winning teams, has become Mercedes' principal partner, the second most important behind title sponsor Petronas.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' motorsport boss, reiterated the German manufacturer's long-term committment to the sport at the event.

"We are in this for the long-term," Wolff said. "This is what we do, we build race cars and we build road cars.

"Formula 1 is the halo platform for hybrid engineering, something that is not communicated enough because it was talked down at the beginning of the hybrid era. It's something we should put more emphasis on.

"We like the platform but at the same time we are in negotiations with the rights holders and things needed to be sorted out. But the partnership is something that indicates our wish to continue our successful journey in Formula One."

The team will officially launch its 2020 car at the Silverstone circuit on Friday this week, where Lewis Hamilton will take it to the track during one of the two filming days designated to every team in a calendar season.

Preseason testing begins at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Feb.19. The opening race of 2020 is Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix on Mar. 15.

More to follow...