New Alfa Romeo F1 car takes to the track in all-black livery

Kimi Raikkonen will put the first 100km on Alfa Romeo's new Formula One car during a shakedown at Ferrari's test track Fiorano on Friday.

The new car is not due to be launched until Wednesday next week, but Alfa Romeo revealed on social media that it is completing a filming day on Friday.

Teaser photos on Instagram and Twitter showed a black snakeskin-style livery, which is expected to be a one off for Friday's shakedown before the race livery is revealed at the car's official launch at the Circuit de Catalunya. The snakeskin pattern is inspired by Alfa Romeo's logo which features a giant serpent eating a red man and is based on the symbol of the influential Visconti family of 11th century Milan.

The Alfa Romeo engine cover features a logo in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day. Alfa Romeo

Further proof that Friday's livery is a one-off is the badge on the engine cover and nose of the car, which is in the shape of a heart -- a nod to the timing of the Fiorano test on Valentine's day.

From the photo it is clear the new car is an evolution of last year's C38. The team has continued with an extreme take on its inboard-loaded front wing design and similar sidepod designs to last year. Like fellow Ferrari engine customer, Haas, Alfa Romeo has modified its airbox design to mimic the triangular roll hoop Ferrari used last season and has continued with this year.

Each team gets two filming days per year in which they are allowed to run their car on track for 100km outside of F1's official race and testing schedule.

The Fiorano circuit is based across the road from Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, but the collaboration between the two teams via parent company FCA means Alfa Romeo -- which is based out of Sauber's facility in Switzerland -- has chosen the venue to put the first miles on its car before official pre-season testing next week.